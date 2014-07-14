Indonesia's June auto sales rise 6.0 pct

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual auto sales rose at a much faster pace in June than the previous month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday. Sales rebounded 6.0 percent, against a 2.6 percent fall in April, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Sales increased on strong demand during the Muslim holiday, as well as an increase in Toyota's sales after plant activity returned to normal. On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 13.8 percent in June, after a 9.0 percent fall in May. Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy. Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0 Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6 Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)