Indonesia's June auto sales rise 6.0 pct
July 14, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's June auto sales rise 6.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual auto sales
rose at a much faster pace in June than the previous month, data
from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday.
    Sales rebounded 6.0 percent, against a 2.6 percent fall in
April, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd
 and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Sales increased on strong demand during the Muslim holiday,
as well as an increase in Toyota's sales after plant activity
returned to normal.  
    On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 13.8 percent in June,
after a 9.0 percent fall in May.
    Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for more than half of the economy.
    Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,595       6.0       7.1
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
 Oct*         112,039      -3.4       5.0
 Sep*         115,974      48.6      13.6
 Aug           77,964     -30.5       2.0
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.6       2.5
 
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
