#Asia
January 19, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Dec auto sales fell 19.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales in
December dropped 19.3 percent from a year earlier, the fourth
straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed
on Monday.
    It said one reason for eased demand was a November fuel
price hike. On a monthly basis, sales fell 13.7 percent in
December, compared with a 13.4 percent decrease in the preceding
month.
    A total of 1.21 million cars were sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in 2014, or about 1.8 percent fewer than in the
previous year.
    According to the group, there was a 59.3 percent drop in
Honda sales on a monthly basis, from 12,418 sales in November to
5,047 sales in December. 
    In December, Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed
by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp
.
    Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economy.
    Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,595       6.0       7.1
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

