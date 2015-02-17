Indonesia Jan auto sales fall 9.1 pct y/y - Astra

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in January fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier, its fifth straight decline, the country's largest assembler PT Astra International Tbk said on Tuesday, citing industry association data. Motorbike sales were however up 19.5 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 94,139 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in January this year. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from auto industry association Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 January 94,139 19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,609 6.1 7.1 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)