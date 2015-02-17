FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Jan auto sales fall 9.1 pct y/y - Astra
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 17, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Jan auto sales fall 9.1 pct y/y - Astra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
January fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier, its fifth straight
decline, the country's largest assembler PT Astra International
Tbk said on Tuesday, citing industry association data.
    Motorbike sales were however up 19.5 percent on a monthly
basis, according to the data.
    A total of 94,139 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy in January this year.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from auto industry association Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 January       94,139      19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,609       6.1       7.1
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
