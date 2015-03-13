FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Feb auto sales fall 20.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 13, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Feb auto sales fall 20.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales
in February fell 20.7 percent from a year earlier, its sixth
straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed
on Friday.
    Auto sales were down 5.8 percent on a monthly basis,
according to the data.
    A total of 88,738 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy in February this year.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194      19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.