Indonesia auto sales fall 12.1 pct y/y in March
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 14, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia auto sales fall 12.1 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales
in March fell 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the seventh
straight decline on an annual basis, data from industry
association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday.
    Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power and
higher retail car prices.    
    However auto sales rebounded 12 percent on a monthly basis,
according to the data. A total of 99,363 cars were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy in March.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194      19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
 Mar*         113,096       1.1      17.8
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

