Indonesia April auto sales fall 23.6 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 15, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia April auto sales fall 23.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
April fell 23.6 percent from a year earlier, the eighth straight
decline on an annual basis and the biggest fall since September
2009, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday.
    Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power and
higher retail car prices.    
    Auto sales also contracted 17.9 percent on a monthly basis,
according to the data. A total of 81,600 cars were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy in April.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194      19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
 Apr          106,811      -5.5       4.5
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

