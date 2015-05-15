Indonesia April auto sales fall 23.6 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in April fell 23.6 percent from a year earlier, the eighth straight decline on an annual basis and the biggest fall since September 2009, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday. Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power and higher retail car prices. Auto sales also contracted 17.9 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 81,600 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in April. Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)