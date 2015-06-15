FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia May auto sales fall 18.4 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia May auto sales fall 18.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
May fell 18.4 percent from a year earlier, the ninth straight
decline on an annual basis, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Monday.
    Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power.    
    Auto sales also contracted 2.9 percent on a monthly basis,
according to the data. A total of 79,236 cars were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy in May.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194      19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357       2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711       6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728       5.8      24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
 May           97,154      -9.0      -2.6
  * official revisions

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.