FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's July auto sales fall 39.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 18, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's July auto sales fall 39.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
July fell 39.1 percent from a year earlier, the eleventh
straight monthly decline on an annual basis, data from industry
association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday.
    Sales fell 32.3 percent on a monthly basis. 
    A total of 55,618 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy in July.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Suzuki
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711      +6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728      +5.8     +24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
  * official revisions    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by
Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.