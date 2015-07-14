FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's June auto sales fall 25.7 pct y/y
#Asia
July 14, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's June auto sales fall 25.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
June fell 25.7 percent from a year earlier, the tenth straight
decline on an annual basis, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Tuesday.
    However, auto sales rebounded 3.7 percent on a monthly
basis, according to the data. A total of 82,139 cars were sold
in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in June.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Bank Indonesia had issued a new regulation easing rules for
automotive and mortgage lending, taking effect on June 18, to
spur economic growth. 
    Indonesia's central bank has reduced the minimum
downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles
while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can
borrow.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711      +6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728      +5.8     +24.1
 July          91,393     -17.3     -18.5
 June         110,560      13.8       6.0
  * official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
