Indonesia's August auto sales fall 6.4 pct y-o-y
September 9, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's August auto sales fall 6.4 pct y-o-y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's automobile sales in
August fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the twelveth
straight monthly decline on an annual basis, data from industry
association Gaikindo showed on Wednesday.
    However, sales rebounded 62.7 percent to 90,500 in August,
after slumping in July. The Muslim fasting month ran from
mid-June to mid-July this year.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 September    102,711      +6.2     -11.4
 August        96,728      +5.8     +24.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

