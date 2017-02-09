JAKARTA, Feb 9 Car sales in Indonesia were up
18.2 percent in December from a year earlier, data released by
the automotive industry association showed on Thursday.
In December, automakers sold 86,573 vehicles, the data
showed. There were about 1.1 million cars were sold in total
last year.
On a monthly basis, car sales fell by 13.6 percent from
November.
Association officials and a spokesman for the Commission for
the Supervision of Business Competition told Reuters last month
the association would not be compiling sales data anymore to
avoid cartel practices.
On Thursday, the chairman of the country's automobile
association, Jongkie Sugiarto, said he was in talks with the
anti-monopoly agency to resolve the issue.
It is not clear whether the association will provide data in
future.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016*
December 86,573 -13.6 +18.2
November 100,215 +8.8 +15.3
October 92,106 -0.5 +4.2
September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5
August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3
July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3
June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3
May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6
April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9
March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3
February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6
January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8
2015*
December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0
* Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website
