8 months ago
Indonesia car sales rise 14.9 pct y/y in Nov
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia car sales rise 14.9 pct y/y in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia were 14.9
percent higher in November than a year earlier, preliminary data
released by the automotive industry association showed on
Thursday.
    An association official said the figure would be revised
higher as two carmakers, Chevrolet and Mercedes Benz, have not
reported their sales for last month. Normally, they make minor
contribution to total sales.
    Automakers sold 99,900 units of cars last month, the data
showed. 
    On a monthly basis, car sales rose by 8.6 percent from
October.
    Toyota Motor Corp continued to lead the local car
market, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
    
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 November      99,900      +8.6     +14.9
 October       91,990      -1.3      +4.0
 September     93,156      -3.3      +0.1
 August        96,294     +53.9      +6.4
 July          62,585     -31.6     +12.5
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May           88,537      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015*                           
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

