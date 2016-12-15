Indonesia car sales rise 14.9 pct y/y in Nov

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia were 14.9 percent higher in November than a year earlier, preliminary data released by the automotive industry association showed on Thursday. An association official said the figure would be revised higher as two carmakers, Chevrolet and Mercedes Benz, have not reported their sales for last month. Normally, they make minor contribution to total sales. Automakers sold 99,900 units of cars last month, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales rose by 8.6 percent from October. Toyota Motor Corp continued to lead the local car market, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 November 99,900 +8.6 +14.9 October 91,990 -1.3 +4.0 September 93,156 -3.3 +0.1 August 96,294 +53.9 +6.4 July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5 June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4 May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015* December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)