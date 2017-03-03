FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 6 months ago

Indonesia car sales rise 1.5 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 1.5
percent in January from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Friday.
    Automakers sold 86,252 vehicles in January, the data showed.
    On a monthly basis, car sales fell 0.4 percent from
December.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
        
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017                            
 January       86,252      -0.4      +1.5
 2016*                           
 December      86,573     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,215      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,106      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 April         84,770      -9.9      +3.9
 March         94,092      +6.7      -5.3
 February      88,208      +3.8      -0.6
 January       85,002     +16.0      -9.8
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website 
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Nick Macfie)

