5 months ago
Indonesia car sales rise 7.5 pct y/y in February
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2017

Indonesia car sales rise 7.5 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 7.5 percent in
February from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry
association showed on Tuesday.
    Automakers sold 94,791 vehicles in February, the data showed.
    On a monthly basis, car sales up 9.9 percent from January.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from
Gaikindo:
        
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017                            
 February      94,791      +9.9      +7.5
 January       86,253      -0.4      +1.5
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 April         84,770      -9.9      +3.9
 March         94,092      +6.7      -5.3
 February      88,208      +3.8      -0.6
 January       85,002     +16.0      -9.8
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website 

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

