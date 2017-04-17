FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Indonesia car sales rise 7.9 pct y/y in March
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 4 months ago

Indonesia car sales rise 7.9 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose
7.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by
PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
    Automakers sold 101,484 vehicles in March, the data showed.
    On a monthly basis, car sales were up 7.0 percent from
February.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
        
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017*                           
 March        101,484      +7.0      +7.9
 February      94,859     +10.0      +7.5
 January       86,253      -0.4      +1.5
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 April         84,770      -9.9      +3.9
 March         94,092      +6.7      -5.3
 February      88,208      +3.8      -0.6
 January       85,002     +16.0      -9.8
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website 
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

