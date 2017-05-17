FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Indonesia car sales rise 5.7 pct y/y in April
#Asia
May 17, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 3 months ago

Indonesia car sales rise 5.7 pct y/y in April

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7
percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted
by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
    Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed.
    However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5
percent from March.
    Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from
previously reported 101,484 units, an 8.8 percent increase from
a year earlier. The revision also translated into a monthly jump
of 7.5 percent in March from the previous 7.0 percent.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
        
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017*                           
 April         89,588     -12.5      +5.7
 March        102,336      +7.5      +8.8
 February      95,159     +10.2      +7.9
 January       86,324      -0.6      +1.6
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 April         84,770      -9.9      +3.9
 March         94,092      +6.7      -5.3
 February      88,208      +3.8      -0.6
 January       85,002     +16.0      -9.8
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website 
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

