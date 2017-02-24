BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries appoints Jun Kondo as new chairman
* Says it appoints Jun Kondo as new chairman, which will be officially announced in June
JAKARTA Feb 24 Car sales in Indonesia are seen rising between 3 percent and 4 percent this year, said Sudirman Rusdi, director of the country's biggest car distributor PT Astra International Tbk, on Friday.
The automotive industry is expected to sell 1.1 million cars this year, up from 1.06 million cars sold last year, he said.
The pace of growth in car sales in Indonesia has begun to recover last year after nearly two years of contraction. Total auto sales in 2016 grew 4.8 percent from a year earlier.
Growth in car sales is often used to gauge Indonesia's domestic consumption growth. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says it appoints Jun Kondo as new chairman, which will be officially announced in June
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 27 SpaceX plans to launch two paying passengers on a tourist trip around the moon next year using a spaceship under development for NASA astronauts and a heavy-lift rocket yet to be flown, the launch company announced on Monday.
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products