UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
JAKARTA, June 20 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.8 percent in May from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Tuesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 93,661 vehicles in May, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales were also up 4.5 percent from April. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017* May 93,661 +4.5 +5.8 April 89,587 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9 March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3 February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6 January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.