Indonesia auto sales up 17.8 pct on year in March

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales grew 17.8 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a revised 8.3 percent the previous month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday. The sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Sales rose 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, against an 8 percent rise in February. Auto sales are one of the key indicators of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the economy. Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Mar 113,079 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0 Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6 Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5 May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4 Apr 102,257 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,996 -7.1 9.2 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by x)