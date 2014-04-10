FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales up 17.8 pct on year in March
April 10, 2014

Indonesia auto sales up 17.8 pct on year in March

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's auto sales grew
17.8 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a revised 8.3
percent the previous month, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Thursday.
    The sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
    Sales rose 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, against an 8
percent rise in February.
    Auto sales are one of the key indicators of domestic
consumption, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the
economy.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
    
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
 2014                            
 Mar          113,079       1.1      17.8
 Feb*         111,880       8.0       8.3
 Jan*         103,595       6.0       7.1
 2013                            
 Dec           97,691     -12.7       9.2
 Nov          111,841      -0.2       7.9
 Oct*         112,039      -3.4       5.0
 Sep*         115,974      48.6      13.6
 Aug           77,964     -30.5       2.0
 Jul*         112,178       7.6       9.4
 Jun          104,268       4.6       2.5
 May*          99,697      -2.5       4.4
 Apr          102,257       6.5      17.3
 Mar           95,996      -7.1       9.2
  * official revisions
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by x)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
