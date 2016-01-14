FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia car sales fall 7 pct y/y in December
January 14, 2016

Indonesia car sales fall 7 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 7 percent in December from a year earlier, according to
industry association data released on Thursday by industry
association Gaikindo.
    The annual decline in November was 4.8 percent.
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 15.8 percent to 73,264 units.
    There were 1,013,291 car units sold in 2015 compared with
1,208,019 in 2014, a 16.1 percent drop.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the December sales, followed
by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd
.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Astra and previous data from the automotive
association.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
