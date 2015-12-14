FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia car sales fall 4.8 pct y/y in Nov - industry group data
December 14, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia car sales fall 4.8 pct y/y in Nov - industry group data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 4.8 percent in November from a year earlier, according to
industry association data released on Monday by PT Astra
International Tbk, the largest automotive distributor.
    Last month's annual decline was smaller than the one in
October, which was 16.2 percent. 
    On a monthly basis, sales fell 1.6 percent to 86,979 units.
    According to association data, car sales have fallen every
month, on an annual basis, since August 2014.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the November sales, followed
by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Astra and previous data from the automotive
association.
   
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2015                            
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 2014                            
 December      78,802     -13.7     -19.3
 November      91,268     -13.4     -18.4
 October      105,357      +2.6      -6.0
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)

