FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia car sales fall 5.5 pct y/y in March
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 14, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Indonesia car sales fall 5.5 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
declined 5.5 percent in March from a year earlier, according to
industry association data released on Thursday by industry
association Gaikindo.
    The annual decline in February was 0.5 percent.
    However, on a monthly basis, sales were up 6.5 percent to
93,990 units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the March sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,410     +12.0     -12.1
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.