Indonesia car sales fall 5.5 pct y/y in March

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia declined 5.5 percent in March from a year earlier, according to industry association data released on Thursday by industry association Gaikindo. The annual decline in February was 0.5 percent. However, on a monthly basis, sales were up 6.5 percent to 93,990 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the March sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,410 +12.0 -12.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)