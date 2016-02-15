FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Jan car sales fall 9.9 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 15, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Jan car sales fall 9.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 9.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the country's
biggest car distributor PT Astra International said on
Monday, quoting data from the automotive industry association.  
 
    January was the 17th consecutive month of sales decline.
They fell 7.0 percent year-on-year in December.
    On a monthly basis, sales rose 15.9 percent to 84,885 units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales in January, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in the last 13 months,
based on data from Astra and previous data from the automotive
association.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 January       84,885     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 January*      94,194     +19.5      -9.1
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
