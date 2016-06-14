FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia car sales up nearly 12 pct y/y in May
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 14, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Indonesia car sales up nearly 12 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 11.7 percent in May from a year earlier according to data
released on Tuesday by industry association Gaikindo.
    The annual icrease in April was 3.7 percent.
    On a monthly basis, sales were up 4.6 percent at 88,528
units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the May sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 May           88,528      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
