a year ago
Indonesia car sales up 11.4 pct y/y in June
July 18, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Indonesia car sales up 11.4 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 11.4 percent in June from a year earlier, according to data
released on Monday by industry association Gaikindo.
    The annual increase in May was 11.7 percent.
    On a monthly basis, sales were up 3.3 percent at 91,471
units.
    Toyota Motor Corp led the June sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May          88,537*      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 *revised as per Gaikindo update
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

