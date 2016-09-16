FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia car sales up 6.4 pct y/y in August
September 16, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Indonesia car sales up 6.4 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 6.4 percent in August from a year earlier, according to
data released on Friday by industry association Gaikindo.
    The annual increase in July was 12.5 percent.
    On a monthly basis, sales were up almost 54 percent at
96,294 units. 
    Toyota Motor Corp led the August sales in Indonesia
followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co
Ltd.
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 August        96,294     +53.9      +6.4
 July          62,585     -31.6     +12.5
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May           88,537      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
