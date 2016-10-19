FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Sept car sales growth slows to 0.1 pct y/y
October 19, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia Sept car sales growth slows to 0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia in
September grew 0.1 percent from a year earlier, data from
industry association Gaikindo showed on Wednesday.
    The annual increase in August was 6.4 percent.
    However, on a monthly basis, sales were down three percent
at 93,156 units. 
    Toyota Motor Corp led the September sales in
Indonesia followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 September     93,156      -3.3      +0.1
 August        96,294     +53.9      +6.4
 July          62,585     -31.6     +12.5
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May           88,537      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015*                           
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xxx)

