a year ago
Indonesia car sales up 12.5 percent y/y in July
August 16, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Indonesia car sales up 12.5 percent y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 12.5 percent in July from a year earlier, according to data
released on Tuesday by industry association Gaikindo.
    The annual increase in June was 11.4 percent.
    On a monthly basis, sales were down 31.6 percent at 62,585
units. The association did not provide a reason, but Indonesia's
one-week long holiday for Eid al-Fitr celebration in July would
have affected sales.
    Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd 
and Honda Motor Co Ltd are among the market leaders in
Indonesia.
    
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 July          62,585     -31.6     +12.5
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May           88,537      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 
    

 (Reporting by Glenys Kirana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

