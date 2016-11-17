FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesia's October car sales rise 4 pct y/y
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesia's October car sales rise 4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in October
rose 4 percent from a year earlier, the country's top car
distributor PT Astra International said on Thursday,
citing data from the automotive industry association.
    Automakers sold 91,990 units of cars last month. On a
monthly basis, car sales fell by 1.3 percent from September.
    Toyota Motor Corp continued to lead the local car
market, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
    
    
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 October    91,990     -1.3      +4.0
 September     93,156      -3.3      +0.1
 August        96,294     +53.9      +6.4
 July          62,585     -31.6     +12.5
 June          91,471      +3.3     +11.4
 May           88,537      +4.6     +11.7
 April         84,600      -9.9      +3.7
 March         93,990      +6.5      -5.5
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.9
 2015*                           
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.