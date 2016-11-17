Indonesia's October car sales rise 4 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in October rose 4 percent from a year earlier, the country's top car distributor PT Astra International said on Thursday, citing data from the automotive industry association. Automakers sold 91,990 units of cars last month. On a monthly basis, car sales fell by 1.3 percent from September. Toyota Motor Corp continued to lead the local car market, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 October 91,990 -1.3 +4.0 September 93,156 -3.3 +0.1 August 96,294 +53.9 +6.4 July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5 June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4 May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015* December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)