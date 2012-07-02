FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank says may issue bank ownership rule in mid-July
July 2, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia c.bank says may issue bank ownership rule in mid-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has set no date to announce bank ownership regulations that will give clarity on a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd for PT Bank Danamon Tbk but may rule on the issue in mid-July.

Bank Governor Darmin Nasution said on Monday the central bank would possibly rule on the issue in mid-July. A deputy bank governor had earlier told reporters the rules could be issued in late June.

In recent days, Bank Indonesia officials have suggested they may still allow certain single investors to own up to a 99 percent stake in banks in some cases, though in general it plans to cap ownership below 40 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jacqueline Wong)

