FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia cbank to issue bank ownership rule by end-June
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia cbank to issue bank ownership rule by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday that it was likely to issue new rules on bank ownership by the end of this month, with majority ownership to be allowed above 40 percent depending on the central bank’s approval.

Deputy governor Muliaman D. Hadad, in charge of banking regulation, said approval of majority ownership would depend on the bank’s financial health.

The central bank said last month that it planned to cap single ownership in the country’s banks at 40 percent for new investment, a rule that if implemented would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings for Bank Danamon. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.