Indonesia cbank says to issue bank ownership rules in May

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will issue new bank ownership rules at the end of May and and review the planned acquisition by Singaporean DBS Group of Indonesian PT Bank Danamon Tbk after the rules are issued, governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday.

DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, announced in April it would buy Bank Danamon (BDMN.JK) for $7.24 billion, in a deal that could stir nationalist opposition stoked by anxious local rivals.