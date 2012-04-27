UPDATE 1-Indonesia to issue bank ownership rules in May

(Adds details)

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Friday it will issue new bank ownership rules at the end of May and then review the plans by Singapore’s DBS Group to acquire Indonesian PT Bank Danamon Tbk.

Central bank governor Darmin Nasution said the rules will still allow investors to take majority ownership in Indonesian banks but he declined to give further details.

The planned $7.2 billion acquisition by DBS has stoked nationalist opposition by anxious local rivals. Bank Indonesia last year proposed new bank ownership rules and later temporarily barred takeovers in the banking sector, creating much uncertainty.

The central bank has also said it wants equal access for Indonesian lenders to expand in Singapore and getting that will be a factor in its decision on whether to approve the DBS-Danamon deal.

Nasution said he had talked to the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore while both were in Washington about how to achieve reciprocity in the two countries banking sectors.

The new regulations will also cover multiple licenses banks need to run operate in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, such as licences needed installing new ATMS, Nasution said.

DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, on Friday surprised analysts by posting record quarterly profit and said its expansion in the region will help drive future earnings.