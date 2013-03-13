FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 7.15 trln rph of bonds
March 13, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 7.15 trln rph of bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 7.15 trillion rupiah ($737.34
million) in a bond auction on Wednesday, slightly above a target of 7 trillion
rupiah, the finance ministry said.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr      5-yr         10-yr        15-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                         
 Incoming bids        1,650    3,6502       1,2310       3,2900       4,2820
 (bln rph)                                                       
 Winning bids         1.000     1.000        0.800        1.750        2.600
 (trln rph)                                                      
 - Competitive        1.000     0.500        0.800        1.750        2.587
 bids                                                            
 - Non competitive        -     0.500            -            -        0.013
 bids                                                            
 Lowest yield       3.50000   3.90625      4.81250      5.37500      5.96875
 (pct)                                                           
 Highest yield      4.00000   4.50000      4.96875      5.53125      6.12500
 (pct)                                                           
 Weighted avg       3.59375   4.02811      4.85996      5.39855      6.04979
 yield                                                           
 Bid-to-cover          1.65      3.65         1.54         1.88         1.65
 ratio                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. ($1 = 9,697 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
