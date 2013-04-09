TABLE-Indonesia sells 4.5 trln rph of bonds, yields rise

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 4.5 trillion rupiah ($461.61 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with yields rising from the previous March auction, the finance ministry said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1.6 2.064 1.969 1.7685 8.111 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.000 1.600 - 0.900 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.500 1.600 - 0.880 bids - Non competitive 0.000 0.500 0.000 - 0.020 bids Lowest yield 3.75000 4.25000 5.19000 - 6.68000 (pct) Highest yield 4.50000 4.55000 5.50000 - 7.00000 (pct) Weighted avg 3.98740 4.36140 5.22924 - 6.68964 yield Bid-to-cover 1.60 2.06 1.23 - 9.01 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9748.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)