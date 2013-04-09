FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 4.5 trln rph of bonds, yields rise
April 9, 2013

TABLE-Indonesia sells 4.5 trln rph of bonds, yields rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 4.5 trillion rupiah ($461.61
million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with
yields rising from the previous March auction, the finance ministry said.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr      5-yr         10-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                         
 Incoming bids          1.6     2.064        1.969       1.7685        8.111
 (trln rph)                                                      
 Winning bids         1.000     1.000        1.600            -        0.900
 (trln rph)                                                      
 - Competitive        1.000     0.500        1.600            -        0.880
 bids                                                            
 - Non competitive    0.000     0.500        0.000            -        0.020
 bids                                                            
 Lowest yield       3.75000   4.25000      5.19000            -      6.68000
 (pct)                                                           
 Highest yield      4.50000   4.55000      5.50000            -      7.00000
 (pct)                                                           
 Weighted avg       3.98740   4.36140      5.22924            -      6.68964
 yield                                                           
 Bid-to-cover          1.60      2.06         1.23            -         9.01
 ratio                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9748.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)

