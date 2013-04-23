FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph of bonds, yields fell
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph of bonds, yields fell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 10.5 trillion rupiah in a
bond auction on Tuesday, above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with yields
falling from the previous April 9 auction, the finance ministry said.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
                    1-yr     10-yr     15-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill   <IDFR006                          
                             3=>                    
 Incoming bids        5.492     2.949        3.856       9.9865
 (trln rph)                                         
 Winning bids         1.000     2.000       2.8500       4.6500
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Competitive        0.500     1.900        2.615       4.4155
 bids                                               
 - Non competitive    0.500     0.100        0.235       0.2345
 bids                                               
 Lowest yield       3.90000   5.40000      6.10000      6.39000
 (pct)                                              
 Highest yield      4.75000   6.00000      6.30000      6.62000
 (pct)                                              
 Weighted avg       3.92000   5.44906      6.12992      6.41238
 yield                                              
 Bid-to-cover          5.49      1.47         1.35         2.15
 ratio                                              
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
