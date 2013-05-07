FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.55 trln rupiah of bonds on Monday, yields up
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 7, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.55 trln rupiah of bonds on Monday, yields up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 11.55 trillion rupiah ($1.19 billion) in
a government bond auction on May 6, well above an initial target of 8 trillion
rupiah, with most yields rising from the previous auction, the finance ministry
said on Monday.
    Yields were higher for the one-year T-bill and for 15- and 20-year bonds,
after rating agency Standard and Poor's last week cut its outlook for Indonesia
to stable from positive.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.10 for 5-year bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr    15-yr        20-yr        5-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                       
 Incoming bids        1.870   2.784        3.383       7.8135        4.298
 (trln rph)                                                    
 Winning bids             1   1.350        2.250          4.9        2.050
 (trln rph)                                                    
 - Competitive            1   0.675        2.250          4.9         1.95
 bids                                                          
 - Non competitive        0   0.675            0            0          0.1
 bids                                                          
 Lowest yield       3.50000  3.9500      6.22000      6.49000      4.95000
 (pct)                            0                            
 Highest yield      4.35000  5.0000      6.71000      6.72000      5.42000
 (pct)                            0                            
 Weighted avg       3.77390  4.0922      6.25961      6.52998      4.99921
 yield                            2                            
 Bid-to-cover          1.87    2.06         1.50         1.59         2.10
 ratio                                                         
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. 
 ($1 = 9,734.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.