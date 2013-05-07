TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.55 trln rupiah of bonds on Monday, yields up

May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 11.55 trillion rupiah ($1.19 billion) in a government bond auction on May 6, well above an initial target of 8 trillion rupiah, with most yields rising from the previous auction, the finance ministry said on Monday. Yields were higher for the one-year T-bill and for 15- and 20-year bonds, after rating agency Standard and Poor's last week cut its outlook for Indonesia to stable from positive. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.10 for 5-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 15-yr 20-yr 5-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1.870 2.784 3.383 7.8135 4.298 (trln rph) Winning bids 1 1.350 2.250 4.9 2.050 (trln rph) - Competitive 1 0.675 2.250 4.9 1.95 bids - Non competitive 0 0.675 0 0 0.1 bids Lowest yield 3.50000 3.9500 6.22000 6.49000 4.95000 (pct) 0 Highest yield 4.35000 5.0000 6.71000 6.72000 5.42000 (pct) 0 Weighted avg 3.77390 4.0922 6.25961 6.52998 4.99921 yield 2 Bid-to-cover 1.87 2.06 1.50 1.59 2.10 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,734.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Anand Basu)