TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.35 trln rupiah of bonds, yields up
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.35 trln rupiah of bonds, yields up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian government raised 9.35 trillion
rupiah ($958.24 million) at an auction on Tuesday, above an initial target of 8
trillion rupiah with most yields rising from the previous auction, the finance
ministry's debt office said.
    Yields of 1-year T-bill, 15-year bond and 20-year bond
 were higher than the May 6 auction.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.67 for 1-year T-bill.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
                    1-yr       10-yr        15-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill                                          
 Incoming bids          1.671        2.592        3.903       5.4115
 (trln rph)                                              
 Winning bids               1        1.850          2.6          3.9
 (trln rph)                                              
 - Competitive            0.5        1.750        2.280         3.76
 bids                                                    
 - Non competitive        0.5          0.1         0.32         0.14
 bids                                                    
 Lowest yield         4.17000      5.58000      6.20000      6.53000
 (pct)                                                   
 Highest yield        4.25000      5.65000      6.29000      6.60000
 (pct)                                                   
 Weighted avg         4.21000      5.61981      6.26998      6.56977
 yield                                                   
 Bid-to-cover            1.67         1.40         1.50         1.39
 ratio                                                   
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. ($1 = 9,757.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
