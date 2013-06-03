FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 3.1 trln rupiah of bonds, yields up
#Asia
June 3, 2013 / 9:10 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Indonesia sells 3.1 trln rupiah of bonds, yields up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian government raised 3.1 trillion rupiah
($316.49 million) at an auction on Monday, far below an initial target of 8
trillion rupiah as investors awaited for the announcement of a possible fuel
price hike and following a return into deficit of the trade balance in April,
the finance ministry's debt office said.
    Yields for 1-year T-bills and 15-year bonds were higher compared
to the previous auction on May 21. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.07 for
3-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr     5-yr         15-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                        
 Incoming bids        2.791    1.066        2.351        1.063        3.017
 (trln rph)                                                     
 Winning bids         0.550    0.250        2.050        0.250            -
 (trln rph)                                                     
 - Competitive        0.550    0.125            2        0.250         0.00
 bids                                                           
 - Non competitive     0.00    0.125        0.050         0.00         0.00
 bids                                                           
 Lowest yield       4.00000  4.57000      5.20000      6.64000      6.91000
 (pct)                                                          
 Highest yield      4.85000  5.50000      5.50000      7.00000      7.25000
 (pct)                                                          
 Weighted avg       4.09818  4.58000      5.26630      6.69488            -
 yield                                                          
 Bid-to-cover          5.07     4.26         1.15         4.25            -
 ratio                                                          
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. ($1 = 9,795 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

