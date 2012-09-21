Indonesia plans domestic issue of dlr bonds in 2013

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue its first dollar-denominated bonds in the domestic market in 2013, the acting head of the debt office Robert Pakpahan said on Friday. He gave no further details.

Earlier the ministry said it planned to raise 12 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) in retail bonds that it would offer from Friday until Oct. 5.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy sold $2.5 billion of global bonds on April 18 and may issue more bonds in international markets this year to maintain its 2012 budget deficit target. ($1 = 9540.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)