FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia plans domestic issue of dlr bonds in 2013
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia plans domestic issue of dlr bonds in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue its first dollar-denominated bonds in the domestic market in 2013, the acting head of the debt office Robert Pakpahan said on Friday. He gave no further details.

Earlier the ministry said it planned to raise 12 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) in retail bonds that it would offer from Friday until Oct. 5.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy sold $2.5 billion of global bonds on April 18 and may issue more bonds in international markets this year to maintain its 2012 budget deficit target. ($1 = 9540.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.