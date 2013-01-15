FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rph of bonds, yields rise for short terms
#Asia
January 15, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rph of bonds, yields rise for short terms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to yields rise in headline and first paragraph)
    JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($934.1
million) of conventional government bonds at debt auction on Tuesday with yields
of 3-month and 1-year T-bill rising from the last auction on Dec. 3, debt office
data showed.    
    The G20 member received total incoming bids of 17.8 trillion rupiah in its
first bond auction of the year, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 5.70 for the
benchmark 10-year bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr     5-yr         10-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                        
 Incoming bids        1,841    3,646        2,340       3,4213        5,827
 (bln rph)                                                      
 Winning bids           800    1,000        1,800          600        4,800
 (trln rph)                                                     
 - Competitive          800      500        1,440          500        4,375
 bids                                                           
 - Non competitive        -      500          360          100          425
 bids                                                           
 Lowest yield       3.50000  4.25000      4.56250      5.15625      4.56250
 (pct)                                                          
 Highest yield      5.00000  5.00000      4.87500      5.40625      6.43750
 (pct)                                                          
 Weighted avg       3.99531  4.32812      4.66897      5.20000      6.10912
 yield                                                          
 Bid-to-cover          2.30     3.65         1.30         5.70         1.21
 ratio                                                          
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
    ($1 = 9,635 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

