TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.5 trln rph of bonds, yields edge up
January 29, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.5 trln rph of bonds, yields edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 8.5 trillion rupiah ($878.33
million) of conventional government bonds at debt auction on Tuesday with yields
for 5-year and 10-year bonds edging up from the last auction on Jan. 15, debt
office data showed.    
    The country received total incoming bids of 16.3 trillion rupiah, lower than
17.8 trillion rupiah in the previous auction, with the highest bid-to-cover
ratio 4.70 for 1-year T-bill.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.
                    1-yr     5-yr         10-yr        15-yr
                    T-bill                                        
 Incoming bids        4,700        2,324        5,530        3,792
 (bln rph)                                             
 Winning bids         1.000        2.150        2.700        2.650
 (trln rph)                                            
 - Competitive        0.500        1.950        2.550        2.399
 bids                                                  
 - Non competitive    0.500        0.200        0.150        0.251
 bids                                                  
 Lowest yield       4.28125      4.56250      5.12500      5.84375
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest yield      4.81250      4.78125      5.40625      6.09375
 (pct)                                                 
 Weighted avg       4.32719      4.67322      5.21054      5.91997
 yield                                                 
 Bid-to-cover          4.70         1.08         2.05         1.43
 ratio                                                 
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. ($1 = 9,677.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
