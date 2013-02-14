FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.95 trln rph of bonds, yields mixed
February 14, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.95 trln rph of bonds, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 9.95 trillion rupiah ($1.03
billion) in a government bond auction on Thursday, higher than a target of 7
trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.
    Yields for 10 and 15-year bonds rose, while yields for 1-year T-bills fell
compared with the previous auction on Jan 29. 
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.
                    3-mth    1-yr      10-yr        15-yr        20-yr
                    T-bill   T-bill                                         
 Incoming bids        9,157     4,480       5,0635        3,613       7,0515
 (bln rph)                                                       
 Winning bids         1.000     1.000        2.100        1.950        3.900
 (trln rph)                                                      
 - Competitive        1.000     0.700        1.470        1.450        3.423
 bids                                                            
 - Non competitive        -     0.300        0.630        0.500        0.477
 bids                                                            
 Lowest yield       2.75000   4.21875      5.25000      5.93750      6.21875
 (pct)                                                           
 Highest yield      4.25000   5.75000      5.40625      6.09375      6.43750
 (pct)                                                           
 Weighted avg       3.08134   4.24777      5.25987      5.94838      6.26809
 yield                                                           
 Bid-to-cover          9.16      4.48         2.41         1.85         1.81
 ratio                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry. ($1 = 9646.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)

