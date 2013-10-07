FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 20.2 trln rph from retail bonds
October 7, 2013

Indonesia raises 20.2 trln rph from retail bonds

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 20.2 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) from a retail bonds issue, slightly above than an indicative target of 20 trillion rupiah, the debt office said on Monday.

The bonds, maturing in 2016, offered an annual coupon of 8.5 percent, higher than 6.25 percent the previous auction last year.

Private firms’ employees, entrepreneurs and housewives were among major buyers of around 26,000 investors.

Retail bonds are sold once a year and only to domestic individual investors.

$1 = 11,522.5 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill

