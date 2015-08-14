FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's proposed 2016 budget assumes deficit of 2.1 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 14, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's proposed 2016 budget assumes deficit of 2.1 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented to parliament a proposal for 2016 budget with a fiscal deficit at 2.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), slightly smaller than the 2.23 percent forecast for this year.

The budget proposal calls for total central government spending of 2,121.3 trillion rupiah ($153.88 billion) next year, Widodo said, 7 percent up from what was approved in the revised 2015 budget.

State revenue was proposed at 1,848.1 trillion rupiah, up 5 percent from the ambitious target set in this year’s revised budget.

The projections would make the 2016 budget deficit to come at 273.2 trillion rupiah.

“The deficit will be financed by domestic and international loans,” Widodo said, adding that 272 trillion rupiah will be from local financing. ($1 = 13,785 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.