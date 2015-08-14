FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-Indonesian President Widodo's proposed budget for 2016
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 14, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Indonesian President Widodo's proposed budget for 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko
Widodo on Friday presented his government's proposed 2016
budget to parliament.
     Here are some highlights and targets of his budget
proposal, including assumptions for key economic indicators
next year. 
    
    
    ASSUMPTIONS
                              Proposed 2016      2015 budget
                                     budget  
 GDP growth (pct)                       5.5              5.7
 Year-end inflation                     4.7              5.0
 rate (pct)                                  
 Average 3-mth govt                     5.5              6.2
 T-bills (pct)                               
 Average rph exchange                13,400           12,500
 rate/$                                      
 Average oil                             60               60
 price/barrel, $                             
 Oil lifting, mln bpd                 0.830            0.825
 Gas lifting, mln boepd               1.155            1.221
    - The proposed 2016 plan assumes a budget deficit of
273.2 trillion or 2.1 percent of GDP, slightly smaller than
the 2.23 percent deficit seen for this year.
    - Most financing will come be from domestic source, at
272 trillion rupiah
    
    SPENDING
    
    - Calls for spending of 2,121.3 trillion rupiah in 2016,
up 7 pct from the revised 2015 budget.
    - Govt to focus spending on infrastructure, food and
energy sufficiency
    - Infrastructure budget proposed to increase by 8
percent to 313.5 trillion rupiah, from 290.3 trillion 
    - 20 pct of spending will go to education, 5 pct to
healthcare   
    - Reinforcing fiscal decentralisation, Widodo lifts
funds for local governments to 782.2 trillion rupiah, up
17.7 pct from this year 
    - Calls for pre-tender of infrastructure projects
earlier, so budget will kick in starting January 2016
    - Plans subsidies at 201.4 trillion rupiah, of which
energy amounts to 121 trillion rupiah
    
    REVENUE
    
     - Target of 1,848.1 trillion rupiah in 2016, up 5 pct
from the revised 2015 budget
     - "More realistic" tax collection target at 1,565.8
trillion rupiah, up 5 pct from this year
     - Tax ratio set at 13.25 percent of GDP
     - Tax policy aimed at economic stability, maintaining
purchasing power, and adding value to industry
        
    TARGETS (from Finance Ministry data)
    
    New roads: 375.9 km
    New railways: 110.9 km
    New airports: 11
    Rice production: 76.23 million tonnes
    Corn production: 21.35 million tonnes
    Soybean production: 2.03 million tonnes
    Beef production: 588,560 tonnes
    

 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and the
Jakarta bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.