HIGHLIGHTS-Indonesian President Widodo's proposed budget for 2016

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday presented his government's proposed 2016 budget to parliament. Here are some highlights and targets of his budget proposal, including assumptions for key economic indicators next year. ASSUMPTIONS Proposed 2016 2015 budget budget GDP growth (pct) 5.5 5.7 Year-end inflation 4.7 5.0 rate (pct) Average 3-mth govt 5.5 6.2 T-bills (pct) Average rph exchange 13,400 12,500 rate/$ Average oil 60 60 price/barrel, $ Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.830 0.825 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.155 1.221 - The proposed 2016 plan assumes a budget deficit of 273.2 trillion or 2.1 percent of GDP, slightly smaller than the 2.23 percent deficit seen for this year. - Most financing will come be from domestic source, at 272 trillion rupiah SPENDING - Calls for spending of 2,121.3 trillion rupiah in 2016, up 7 pct from the revised 2015 budget. - Govt to focus spending on infrastructure, food and energy sufficiency - Infrastructure budget proposed to increase by 8 percent to 313.5 trillion rupiah, from 290.3 trillion - 20 pct of spending will go to education, 5 pct to healthcare - Reinforcing fiscal decentralisation, Widodo lifts funds for local governments to 782.2 trillion rupiah, up 17.7 pct from this year - Calls for pre-tender of infrastructure projects earlier, so budget will kick in starting January 2016 - Plans subsidies at 201.4 trillion rupiah, of which energy amounts to 121 trillion rupiah REVENUE - Target of 1,848.1 trillion rupiah in 2016, up 5 pct from the revised 2015 budget - "More realistic" tax collection target at 1,565.8 trillion rupiah, up 5 pct from this year - Tax ratio set at 13.25 percent of GDP - Tax policy aimed at economic stability, maintaining purchasing power, and adding value to industry TARGETS (from Finance Ministry data) New roads: 375.9 km New railways: 110.9 km New airports: 11 Rice production: 76.23 million tonnes Corn production: 21.35 million tonnes Soybean production: 2.03 million tonnes Beef production: 588,560 tonnes (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)