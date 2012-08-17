FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to raise net 177.3 trln rph debt in 2013
August 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia to raise net 177.3 trln rph debt in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to raise a net 177.3 trillion rupiah ($18.67 billion) of debt in 2013, nearly a third higher than this year, according to a proposed budget document issued on Friday.

The government plans to take advantage of its lower borrowing costs, following the country being lifted to an investment grade sovereign credit rating, to fund infrastructure spending. It will also push regional governments to issue bonds.

Indonesia plans to boost capital spending by 15 percent to 193.8 trillion rupiah in 2013, raising the capacity of roads nationwide. The country also aims to finance 15 new airports.

$1 = 9497.5 rupiah Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee

