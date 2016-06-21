FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian key parliamentary body approves 2016 GDP target at 5.2 pct
June 21, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Indonesian key parliamentary body approves 2016 GDP target at 5.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - An Indonesian parliamentary
committee on Tuesday approved the government's 2016 economic
growth target at 5.2 percent, slightly lower than the initial
5.3 percent.
    The budgetary committee also approved other assumptions
which the revision to the 2016 state budget would be based on,
including a lower average price for Indonesian crude oil and a
stronger exchange rate.
    Based on that, the committee and the government reduced the
target for 2016 revenue to 1,786.2 trillion rupiah ($134.55
billion) from the initial target of 1,822.5 trillion rupiah.
    They set the tentative budget deficit at 2.35 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), bigger than the 2.15 percent in
the original budget, but smaller than the proposed 2.48 percent.
    The committee approved 41 trillion rupiah of additional bond
issuance in 2016 to cover the widening deficit.
    The budget is due to be approved by parliament in the coming
weeks after further discussions about state spending.
    For the approved assumptions, see the table below:
 ASSUMPTIONS                   2016      2016          2015
                             budget    original     audited
                           revision      budget  
 GDP growth (pct)               5.2         5.3         4.8
 Year-end inflation               4         4.7        3.35
 rate (pct)                                      
 Average 3-mth govt             5.5         5.5        5.97
 T-bills (pct)                                   
 Average rph exchange        13,500      13,900      13,392
 rate/$                                          
 Average oil                     40          50        49.2
 price/barrel, $                                 
 Oil lifting, mln bpd         0.820       0.830       0.778
 Gas lifting, mln boepd       1.115       1.155       1.195
 
($1 = 13,275.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

