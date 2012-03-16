Indonesia cbank sets rules to prevent housing, auto loan bubble

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will set a maximum loan-to-value ratio for housing loans at 70 percent and a minimum down payment for private car loans at 30 percent, it said in a statement on Friday.

The new rules, effective from June 15, are aimed at preventing a price bubble in housing and excessive auto loans, after the country has seen strong loan growth of above 20 percent in recent years, Bank Indonesia said. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)