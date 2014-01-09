FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees 2014 GDP at lower end of 5.8-6.2 pct range
January 9, 2014

Indonesia c.bank sees 2014 GDP at lower end of 5.8-6.2 pct range

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Thursday that gross domestic product in Southeast Asia’s largest economy reached 5.7 percent in 2013 and is expected at the lower end of a range of 5.8-6.2 percent this year.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo also told reporters that the current account deficit reached 3.5 percent of GDP in 2013.

The central bank will announce later on Thursday its decision on interest rates.

The vast majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect Bank Indonesia to keep its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

